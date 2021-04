Carr will be in the lineup Thursday against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

With Richard Panik clearing waivers Thursday, the Capitals had salary cap space to add Carr to the active roster and the veteran winger will take the ice for his first game action since Feb. 7. The 29-year-old has posted just one assist in three games this season and is not likely to get the kind of consistent ice time to garner relevance in most fantasy formats.