Carr is attending the Predators' training camp after signing a professional tryout agreement, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Carr has 16 goals and 37 points in 117 career regular-season games in the NHL, but he hasn't played in North America since the 2020-21 campaign. The 33-year-old spent the past four years with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League, scoring 16 goals and 37 points in 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Carr probably won't make Nashville's Opening Night roster, but he might be able to earn a two-way contract before being reassigned to AHL Milwaukee.