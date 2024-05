Gravel was elevated from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Gravel's promotion doesn't bode well for the availability of Luke Schenn (illness) or Spencer Stastney (upper body) for Game 6 against the Canucks on Friday. In the minors this season, the 32-year-old Gravel has contributed just 10 points in 63 outings, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to produce offensively even if he does get into the lineup for Game 6.