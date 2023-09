Gravel was put on waivers Saturday, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

Gravel saw action in 23 NHL games last season, picking up one assist. He was absent from the NHL in the previous two campaigns as he saw plenty of AHL time. Gravel also played in 49 AHL games in 2022-23, scoring twice and adding 11 helpers for Milwaukee. He will return to the Admirals in 2023-24, should he pass through waivers.