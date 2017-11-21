Predators' P.K. Subban: Collects two helpers in win

Subban recorded two assists through 22:26 of ice time (1:59 with the man advantage) during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

The veteran defenseman also registered two assists in Saturday's win over Colorado, and he's now up to four goals and 16 points through 20 games for the campaign. Subban entered Monday's contest averaging 25:02 of ice time per game with 4:08 on the power play, so his hefty role positions him to remain a go-to fantasy asset in the majority of settings.