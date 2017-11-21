Predators' P.K. Subban: Collects two helpers in win
Subban recorded two assists through 22:26 of ice time (1:59 with the man advantage) during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
The veteran defenseman also registered two assists in Saturday's win over Colorado, and he's now up to four goals and 16 points through 20 games for the campaign. Subban entered Monday's contest averaging 25:02 of ice time per game with 4:08 on the power play, so his hefty role positions him to remain a go-to fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Saves fantasy night with empty-netter•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Nabs assist in losing cause•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores two points in victory•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Records three helpers in win•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches helper in Opening Night defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...