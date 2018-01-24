Predators' P.K. Subban: Finds back of net in Tuesday's OT loss

Subban scored a goal on his only shot of the night, adding a blocked shot and a minus-2 rating, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

His second-period tally looked like it might stand up as the game winner until Steven Stamkos tied things up with just over two minutes left in the third. Subban's been on a roll lately, finding the back of the net in consecutive games and scoring four goals and 10 points in his last 10 contests, and if he can avoid the injuries that have cost him significant time over the last two seasons, the 28-year-old could be headed for his second career 60-point campaign.