Predators' P.K. Subban: Return from IR getting closer
Subban (upper body) participated in the team's optional practice Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
While Subban remains officially listed on injured reserve, Preds coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday the team is not in a position to be resting players if they're healthy, and would not rule out a possible return for Subban against the Bruins on Saturday. This certainly bears monitoring, as the Preds have lost three straight on their current road trip and could use all the reinforcements they can get. Either way, be ready to get Subban back into your fantasy lineups, as his return does sound imminent at this point.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains unavailable•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss 17th straight game•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Still not ready to return•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss next two contests•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Absences to continue through weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...