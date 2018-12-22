Predators' P.K. Subban: Return from IR getting closer

Subban (upper body) participated in the team's optional practice Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

While Subban remains officially listed on injured reserve, Preds coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday the team is not in a position to be resting players if they're healthy, and would not rule out a possible return for Subban against the Bruins on Saturday. This certainly bears monitoring, as the Preds have lost three straight on their current road trip and could use all the reinforcements they can get. Either way, be ready to get Subban back into your fantasy lineups, as his return does sound imminent at this point.