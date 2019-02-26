Predators' P.K. Subban: Tacks on two points

Subban scored a goal and dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Oilers.

Subban sent out a secondary assist on Colton Sisson's goal in the second period, and he lit the lamp himself just 1:24 later to put the Predators in the lead. The Oilers battled back with a third-period score, but the Predators marked a win in the shootout. He also fired four shots on net to help end his four-game point drought.