Malone was activated from the taxi squad Tuesday.

Malone hasn't played an NHL game since the 2016-17 season when he signed with the Sabres following his final season at Harvard. He could make his Predators debut Tuesday. The 25-year-old recorded 30 points over 58 games with AHL Rochester last season. He'll likely slot into a botom-six role if he, indeed, cracks the lineup.