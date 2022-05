Huska was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday,

With the Wolf Pack failing to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Rangers opted to bring Huska back up to the NHL despite already having three goalies on the roster. In his lone NHL appearance, Huska was less than impressive, giving up seven goals on 39 shots in a losing effort against Colorado. In the minors, the netminder went 10-13-5 with a .902 save percentage and will be hard-pressed to see significant NHL action next year.