McKegg agreed to terms on a contract with the Rangers on Monday.

The terms of this deal have yet to be disclosed, but McKegg is probably going to be playing on a one-year contract. The 27-year-old notched six goals and 11 points in 41 games as a bottom-six forward for the Hurricanes in 2018-19, and will likely play a similar role for New York during the upcoming campaign.

