Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Allows five goals in loss

Lundqvist saved just 28 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran netminder has now lost four of his five decisions, and this was the second time he allowed five goals in an outing. Lundqvist is coming off the worst season of his career (.910 save percentage and 2.74 GAA), and it's not out of the question for fantasy owners to considering being selective with his matchups moving forward. The 35-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.