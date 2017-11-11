Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes for matinee
Lundqvist will start in goal Saturday for the matinee against the visiting Oilers, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
It might surprise you that an Oilers team featuring all-world pivot Connor McDavid ranks dead last in scoring at 2.33 goals per game, but that's how things have shaken up so far. The King's counterpart will be Cam Talbot, who has a 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage compared to Lundqvist's 2.99 and .903 rates.
