Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Finally gets second win of season
Lundqvist delivered a 23-save, 4-2 win over Nashville on Saturday afternoon. It was just his second win of the season.
It was a tight game -- the Rangers only sealed the game with an empty-netter in the last minute of play. Lundqvist has looked creaky and old in the blue paint this season and his numbers reflect it. Let's let's hope he can build on this effort.
