Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 36 saves in 4-2 loss

Lundqvist saved 36 of 40 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The veteran entered Friday's showing with a rock-solid 10-2 record, .931 save percentage and 2.23 GAA through his previous 14 outings, so while this wasn't Lunqvist's best showing, his current form remains impressive. There are definitely some defensive shortcomings in front of him, as the Rangers are allowing the second most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes in the league. As a result, there are likely to be a few more rough nights ahead if New York can't tidy up its team defense.