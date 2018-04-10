Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set for MRI

Lundqvist will undergo an MRI on his knee after dealing with the injury throughout the season, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic New York reports.

Lundqvist seemed adamant that the injury didn't affect his play, but when you consider this is only the second time he has failed to reach the 30-win mark in a season -- the other being the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign -- his claim starts to fall apart. Certainly the netminder won't shoulder the full blame of the Rangers' disappointing season; however, his career-worst GAA (2.98) was no doubt a factor.