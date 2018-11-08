Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday
Lundqvist will tend the twine on the road versus the Red Wings on Friday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist is currently sitting with his best save percentage (.922) since the 2014-15 campaign and is riding a three-game winning streak. King Henrik appears to not have gotten the notice that the Rangers are in a rebuilding year and seems determined to force his way into the playoff conversation.
