On Monday, the Blue Jackets traded Bergman and a pair of 2019 draft picks to the Rangers in exchange for Adam McQuaid, Kevin Weekes of NHL.com reports.

It'll be Bergman, a fourth-rounder in 2019 along with a seventh-round selection this year for McQuaid. Bergman has six assists in 33 games with AHL Belleville (Ottawa's AHL affiliate) in 2018-19, but it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will get a shot to play at the top level this season as a member of New York. Whether he does or doesn't, Bergman will report to his new team after being traded there and hope a change of scenery helps his case for more time in the top level. It's the second time Bergman has been traded this month.