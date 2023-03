Lindgren (upper body) skated Saturday morning as an extra, indicating he won't play against Buffalo, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

It appears that Lindgren is getting close to returning, but he'll most likely miss a sixth-straight game Saturday in Buffalo. The 25-year-old blueliner has a goal, 16 assists, and a plus-27 rating in 57 games this year. Lindgren's next chance to play would come Sunday against the Penguins.