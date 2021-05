Lindgren (upper body) won't play in Monday's matchup with Washington.

Prior to getting hurt, Lindgren managed just one point in his previous seven contests, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on much in the way of offensive support from the blueliner even once cleared to play. With Jacob Trouba (upper body) also sidelined, Zachary Jones and Tarmo Reunanen could both be tasked with logging significant minutes down the stretch.