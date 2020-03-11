Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Hardly plays in return
Perlini, who sat out the previous four games as a healthy scratch, logged just 6:51 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Red Wings scratched Justin Abdelkader due to an illness, which paved the way for Perlini to rejoin the lineup. Still, he doesn't see nearly enough ice time to warrant a look in fantasy games.
