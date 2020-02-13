Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Won't play against Devils
Perlini (face) will be sidelined versus New Jersey on Thursday and doesn't have a specific timeline to return, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Perlini required 23 stitches to close up the laceration on his nose but appears to have avoided any serious damage. The winger remains with the team heading into the next three games of a four-game road trip, so he could still suit up before the club returns to Detroit. The recently returned Robby Fabbri (jaw) should slot into a top-six role with Perlini unavailable.
