Red Wings' Darren Helm: Officially set to return
Helm (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, paving the way for his return in a home game against the Flames.
We haven't received word of a potential minutes restriction after Helm missed the past 21 games, so expect the speedy penalty-killing specialist to reprise his role as a third-liner who's averaged 14:30 of ice time through the first 20 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...