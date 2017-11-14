Helm (undisclosed) missed practice Tuesday, but he's expected to play Wednesday against the visiting Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

There are conflicting reports as to Helm's availability for the next contest, with some reporters saying he'll play and others calling him questionable. Either way, he's day-to-day, and this is a situation worth monitoring if you're depending on the speedy shorthanded specialist in fantasy leagues.