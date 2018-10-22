Cholowski is expected to remain in the NHL even when Mike Green (virus) and Danny DeKeyser return to action, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The 20-year-old is the only defenseman in franchise history besides Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom to have notched five points in his first six NHL games. Cholowski has two goals and three assists to start the season, which has somewhat mitigated the loss of Green, who happens to be one of Detroit's lone offensive weapons from the blue line. It's unreasonable to expect Cholowski to keep up this pace, but at least we know that he's not in danger of being reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once the more established blueliners return.