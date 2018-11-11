Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Cooling off
Cholowski is mired in a four-game point drought.
Under normal circumstances, Cholowski hitting the skids wouldn't be cause for concern, but then again, we're talking about a defenseman who is anything but ordinary. The B.C. native produced two goals and five helpers over his first 10 NHL games -- all in October -- only to taper off when Detroit welcomed back a host of veteran blueliners following their respective injuries. Considering that Cholowski has only recorded six shots on goal over five games this month, we fear that his confidence is slipping as a 20-year-old under immense pressure to live up to his lofty billing as Detroit's first-round (20th overall) pick from the 2016 draft.
