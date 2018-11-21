Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Likely to shake off minor injury
Cholowski is expected to play Wednesday against the Bruins despite sustaining an apparent (undisclosed) injury in the latest practice, Gregg Krupa of The Detroit News reports.
The talented rookie blueliner posted two goals and five assists through his first 10 games, but he's trailed off a bit with three points in the last eight. Detroit's first-round (20th overall) pick from this year's draft has surpassed expectations thus far, but it remains to be seen how he'll hold up over the full season. Cholowski is exempt from waivers, so he can easily be sent down to the minors if he needs more seasoning later in the year.
