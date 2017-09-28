Svechnikov (neck) will miss the three remaining games of the Red Wings' preseason, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The winger prospect from Russia is dealing with a muscle strain in his neck, which is especially poor timing because he was believed to be near the front of the line in terms of making the grand leap to the NHL after the 2016-17 Calder Cup-winning season with AHL Grand Rapids. He went scoreless with a minus-2 rating through two exhibition contests.