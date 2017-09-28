Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Out for remainder of preseason
Svechnikov (neck) will miss the three remaining games of the Red Wings' preseason, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The winger prospect from Russia is dealing with a muscle strain in his neck, which is especially poor timing because he was believed to be near the front of the line in terms of making the grand leap to the NHL after the 2016-17 Calder Cup-winning season with AHL Grand Rapids. He went scoreless with a minus-2 rating through two exhibition contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Day-to-day with muscle strain•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Surging in AHL playoffs•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Back in minors after making NHL splash•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Nets shootout goal in NHL debut•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Brought up to Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Finishes preseason in style•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...