Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Svechnikov has only played in two games this year, but he has already earned three points. The 24-year-old winger is making a strong case to stick in the Red Wings' lineup going forward. Svechnikov only had four points in 20 NHL appearances prior to this season, but the first-round pick from 2015 seems to have made some progress with his play.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Nice showing in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Ascends to big club•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Brought up to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Rejoins practice Monday•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Injured at practice•