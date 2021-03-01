Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov has only played in two games this year, but he has already earned three points. The 24-year-old winger is making a strong case to stick in the Red Wings' lineup going forward. Svechnikov only had four points in 20 NHL appearances prior to this season, but the first-round pick from 2015 seems to have made some progress with his play.