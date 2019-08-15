Svechnikov (knee) continues to work on his recovery but answered "Oh yeah, for sure. Absolutely. I'm ready," when asked if he would be healthy for Opening Night against Nashville on Oct. 5, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Svechnikov lost the entire 2018-19 campaign due to his knee injury. Any lingering issues during training camp could hurt the winger's chances of avoiding a stint in the minors, especially following the acquisition of Adam Erne. If he can earn his spot, Svechnikov figures to start in a bottom-six role, but could even challenge for a large role throughout the year.