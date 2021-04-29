site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-hayden-verbeek-joins-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Hayden Verbeek: Joins taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Verbeek has been promoted to Detroit's taxi squad.
Verbeek will be on hand as an emergency option for Thursday's game versus Carolina. The 23-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read