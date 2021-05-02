site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Hayden Verbeek: Shuffled to minors
RotoWire Staff
Verbeek was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Verbeek was added to the taxi squad as an insurance body for Sunday's game. The 23-year-old has yet to see any time on the active roster.
