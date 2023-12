Holl registered an assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

Holl delivered an apple with the goal credited to Patrick Kane, who picked up three points and secured the victory for Detroit in the shootout. The 31-year-old defenseman's playing time has been somewhat limited this season, but Holl was pressed into duty Friday, as the Wings did not have Olli Maata's services due to his upper-body injury.