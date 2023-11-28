Holl (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers, according to coach Derek Lalonde.
Holl has chipped in three assists, 14 blocked shots and 15 hits in 16 games this season. Detroit may need to bring up an extra defender at some point, but Jake Walman (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Holl: Emerges from slump•
-
Red Wings' Justin Holl: Heading to Detroit•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Snags helpers in comeback•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Notches assist Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Logs helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: First healthy scratch this season•