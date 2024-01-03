Holl logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Holl had been scratched for the last two games, his longest stint in the press box this season. The 31-year-old continues to rotate through the lineup with Olli Maatta and Jeff Petry also occasionally sitting out. Holl has five assists, 25 hits, 20 PIM, 27 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 26 outings. He adds some physicality, but he's not much of a scorer, so he won't help much in fantasy.