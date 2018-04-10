Jensen finished with 15 assists as his entire point total through 81 games this season.

While your casual fantasy owner likely isn't familiar with Jensen, he's proven to be a solid two-way presence for the Red Wings. He also picked up 71 hits and 88 blocked shots in 2017-18 and was a true bargain at $812,500. The Minnesota native will be an unrestricted free agent after one more season in The Motor City.