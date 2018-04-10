Red Wings' Nick Jensen: Solid but unspectacular campaign
Jensen finished with 15 assists as his entire point total through 81 games this season.
While your casual fantasy owner likely isn't familiar with Jensen, he's proven to be a solid two-way presence for the Red Wings. He also picked up 71 hits and 88 blocked shots in 2017-18 and was a true bargain at $812,500. The Minnesota native will be an unrestricted free agent after one more season in The Motor City.
