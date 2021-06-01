Hirose only appeared in six contests for the Red Wings this season, adding two assists over that span.

Hirose performed well with AHL Grand Rapids, as he racked up five goals and 23 assists over 29 contests. The former Michigan State Spartan finds himself in an awkward spot since he's set to become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent but might be too good to keep toiling in a minor-league system. Hirose actually saw 26 games at the top level in 2019-20, so it's a bit concerning that he saw such sparse playing time on the big stage this time around.