Red Wings' Tom McCollum: Reassigned to AHL
McCollum was sent back to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
McCollum was simply up with the NHL club to provide depth while Jared Coreau dealt with an illness, but his demotion likely signifies Coreau's return to health for Thursday's matchup versus the Canadiens. The 28-year-old netminder has never developed into the force in net that the Red Wings hoped after selecting him 30th overall during the 2008 NHL draft, spending nearly all of his career thus far in the AHL. Unless something changes rapidly, he may wind up serving as a career organizational depth goalie.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...