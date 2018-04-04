McCollum was sent back to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

McCollum was simply up with the NHL club to provide depth while Jared Coreau dealt with an illness, but his demotion likely signifies Coreau's return to health for Thursday's matchup versus the Canadiens. The 28-year-old netminder has never developed into the force in net that the Red Wings hoped after selecting him 30th overall during the 2008 NHL draft, spending nearly all of his career thus far in the AHL. Unless something changes rapidly, he may wind up serving as a career organizational depth goalie.