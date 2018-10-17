Daley (upper body) returned to the ice for practice Wednesday morning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Daley has missed the past four games with his injury. While his returning to the ice for practice is encouraging, it doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be fit to play in Thursday's road game against the Lightning. We'd check back closer to puck drop in that game for another update on Detroit's industrious bueliner.

