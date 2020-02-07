Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Sets up goal in win
Daley contributed a primary assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.
Six apples represent Daley's point total over 29 games, but he's still getting in front of shots based on 32 blocked shots. With that said, It's safe to disregard him in all fantasy formats given his reduced role at even strength.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Leads team in blocked shots•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Slated to return verus Flyers•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out with undisclosed issue•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Productive offensive showing•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Set to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out versus Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.