Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Slated to return verus Flyers
Daley (undisclosed) is expected in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday.
Daley was starting to find his offensive game prior to missing Saturday's clash with the Rangers, as he tallied four helpers in his last five contests. The blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign and will almost certainly miss the 20-point mark for the fourth straight year.
