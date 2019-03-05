Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Will be active Tuesday
Daley (upper body) will return Tuesday night against the Avalanche, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
We expect that Daley will see heavy minutes upon his return, as his role on the penalty kill is to expand with Nick Jensen having been sent to the Capitals at the trade deadline, and now power-play quarterback Mike Green (illness) is ruled out for 7-to-10 days. Daley has two goals and five assists to go with a plus-1 rating through 38 games this season.
