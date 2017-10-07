Ryan White: Released from PTO with Canucks
Ryan White has been medically cleared and released from his PTO with the Canucks, according to the team's official Twitter account.
White has been a steady source of PIM throughout his NHL career, but it appears he won't be able to offer that service in Vancouver this season. While he could still catch on somewhere in the league, it's more likely that he heads somewhere overseas. The 29-year-old scored nine goals and racked up 84 PIM split between Arizona and Minnesota last season.
