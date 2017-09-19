Canucks' Ryan White: Going through concussion protocol
Per AHL Utica coach Trent Cull, White is believed to have suffered a concussion during Saturday's loss to the Kings and is going through the league's concussion protocol.
It's always difficult to pinpoint a timetable for concussions because it's difficult to predict how quickly a player can bounce back from the brain injury and pass through the league protocol, but we at least know that White won't be on the roster for the Canucks' games against the Kings in China. Expect an update once White passes protocol and begins skating again.
