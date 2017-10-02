Canucks' Ryan White: Skating on own
White (concussion) is still in concussion protocol but continues to skate on his own, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
White suffered the blow to his head during a preseason game on Sept. 16. The fact that he's skating is a good sign, but he'll need to be cleared for contact and get at least a few full sessions in with his teammates before returning. As such, he likely won't be ready for the team's season opener Saturday. Look for further information once the Canucks provide an update on his status.
