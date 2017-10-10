Play

Bruins' Ryan White: Signs PTO with Boston

White joined the Bruins on a professional tryout agreement Tuesday.

White joins Boston as it continues to struggle with injuries up front and he will immediately be available for Tuesday's morning skate and, potentially, Wednesday's contest in Colorado. The veteran journeyman failed to make the cut on a PTO with Vancouver during the preseason and is known mostly for his physical play than his offensive prowess. This move to Boston probably won't help White's fantasy stock in most formats.

