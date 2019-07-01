Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Signing with Buffalo
Lazar will sign a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Sabres on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Lazar hasn't lived up to his first-round billing through the first five years of his career, but the Sabres are hoping that a change of scenery will help him tap into some of that potential. Either way, Buffalo is paying the 24-year-old the league minimum salary, so this is a classic low-risk, high-reward move. Lazar spent most of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching 20 goals and 41 points in 57 contests, but he'll get an opportunity to secure a spot in the Sabres' bottom six during training camp.
