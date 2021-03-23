Tokarski stopped 33 of 37 shots in relief of Carter Hutton (lower body) during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

After being called up to the Sabres earlier in the day to serve as the team's No. 2 goalie, Tokarski was pressed into service right away when Julian Gauthier slid into Hutton less than three minutes into the first period. The severity of Hutton's injury isn't yet clear, but with Linus Ullmark (lower body) not yet practicing, Tokarski could find himself at the top of the depth chart chart in the short term.