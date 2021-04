Tokarski made 39 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Bruins.

The journeyman netminder continues to give the Sabres a fighting chance every night since being forced into the No. 1 job, allowing exactly two goals in four of his last five starts, but he has only a 2-2-1 record to show for that stretch. On the season, he sports a strong .918 save percentage through 10 appearances, but high shot volume has saddled him with a 3.05 GAA.