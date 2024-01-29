Quinn (lower body) underwent surgery Monday and is expected to miss eight weeks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Quinn was injured Saturday against the Sharks and will now miss a large chunk of time. His current timetable would put him on a path to return in late March. The 22-year-old racked up 12 points in 17 games since returning from an offseason Achilles injury. Quinn will be placed on injured reserve at some point soon and Buffalo will likely recall another forward to take his roster spot.